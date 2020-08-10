Fire safety audit in Odisha COVID-19 hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of fire accident at a COVID hospital in Ahmedabad that left eight patients dead, Odisha Government has started conducting fire safety audit of the Covid care facilities in the State.

Odisha Fire Service personnel are also imparting training to the security personnel of Covid treatment centres to deal with any kind of emergency arising out of a fire accident.

The fire safety audit has already been conducted in 41 Covid hospitals and 133 Covid care centres in the State, said Fire Services DG Satyajit Mohanty. Odisha Fire Services sources said most of the Covid hospitals have fire security equipment and Covid care centres have been advised to implement the necessary fire safety measures. Educational institutions, residential houses and others have been converted to Covid care centres to provide treatment to asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms.