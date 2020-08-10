Heavy rains between Odisha's Malkangiri, Balimela towns hit road communication

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Road communication between Malkangiri and Balimela towns was disrupted following heavy rains on Saturday night. The incessant downpour inundated the low-lying bridge near Tarlakota in MV-37 which is a busy route between the two towns.

Rainwater was flowing 2 feet over the bridge leading to complete disruption of communication. Till reports last came in, hundreds of vehicles and people were stranded on both sides of the bridge as there were no signs of water level decreasing.

Sources said though the Government started construction of two high-level bridges, one near Korukonda and the other at Tarlakota four years back, the projects are yet to be completed. In the last 24 hours, the Malkangiri district received a total of 152.5 mm rainfall. While Khairput block recorded the highest 39.0 mm rains, Korukonda received 35.0 mm followed by Mathili (25 mm), Malkangiri (22.2 mm), Chitrakonda (14 mm), Podia (9.3 mm) and Kalimela (8 mm).