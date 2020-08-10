Odisha reports 16 Covid-19 deaths, its highest ever in a single day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Monday reported its highest Covid-19 deaths in a single day with 16 individuals, including four females, succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll of the state has now touched 337.

The state also reported 1,528 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 47,455.

Health and Family Welfare department officials said of the 16 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 14 died due to Covid-19, while the other two had comorbidities.

The new fatalities included six from worst-hit Ganjam district, three each from Khurda and Nayagarh, and one each from Rayagada and Sundargarh, the officials further said.

Death of two other infected patients due to comorbidities were reported from Balasore and Sungargarh, they added.

As per reports, an 85-year-old man and another aged 65 along with three other men in the age group of 50 to 55 years, suffering from chronic kidney disease and diabetes, succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment in Covid-19 hospitals in Ganjam. A 70-year-old female from the district having hypertension also died while undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

Similarly, two persons from rural Khurda -- an 82-year-old man having diabetes and hypertension, and another 69-year-old man having chronic kidney disease, and an 84-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar, also died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

In Nayagarh, three men -- a septuagenarian, a 34-year-old and a 30-year-old -- died of Covid-19. The 30-year-old male was also suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Besides, a 46-year-old male from Rayagada district, suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and a 72-year-old man from Sundargarh district, suffering from diabetes, also died while undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

Two female Covid-19 patients -- a 24-year-old woman in Balasore and a 45-year-old woman in Sundargarh died due to amniotic fluid embolism and decompensated chronic liver disease respectively, the health department officials clarified.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Information and Public Relations department said of the 1,528 new cases reported in the state during the last 24 hours, 233 were from Ganjam and 218 from Khurda. The cases were reported from 29 districts.

They also said that the Covid-19 tally which has increased to 47,455 as of Monday, includes 15,334 active cases and 31,784 recoveries.

The state government so far has conducted around 6.69 lakh Covid-19 tests.