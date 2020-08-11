STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A friend in funerals, Odisha man’s last journey a lonely affair

Though the death was reportedly not due to coronavirus, fear of the infection got the better
of Kaburu’s friends and loved ones.

The family was informed, the police said. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Throughout his life, Baratum Karubu lend a helping hand in conducting funeral rites of people but when he died on Monday, no one turned up to shoulder his body to the cremation ground.The funeral of the 60-year-old resident of Gudari NAC in Rayagada district was a lonely affair as relatives chose to stay away due to the fear of Covid-19.

The ordeal of Karubu’s family ended after three local youths in PPE suits arrived and took the body on a trolley-rickshaw to the cremation ground. As Karubu was being taken on his final journey, neighbours and relatives bid him farewell at a safe distance.  

After completion of the funeral rites, the three youths, Karubu’s wife and son went into home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Rayagada police gave a rousing welcome to three frontline workers who joined duty after recovering from Covid-19. The Covid Warriors - two home guards and one OAPF constable - were in home quarantine after their discharge from the hospital.

Rayagada SP Dr Saravana Vivek M, Gudari IIC S K Taudia and Assistant Commandant, CRPF Suman Kumar Mishra welcomed the Covid survivors on returning to duty.

