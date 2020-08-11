Abduction plan backfires as bomb explodes in goon’s hand in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A goon sustained grievous injuries after a country-made bomb exploded on his hand while he was trying to kidnap a girl in Gobarikula village within Naugaon police limits on Sunday night.

The criminal Samira Ray was part of a six-member gang who had gone to Gobarikula to abduct a girl.

Sources said one Rakesh Sethi (27) of Gangada village was in one-sided love with a girl of Gobarikula. Since he belonged to the scheduled caste, the girl’s family were not in favour of his intentions. Sethi then decided to abduct the girl.

As per plan, Sethi hired six goons and reached the girl’s village in a car and a motorcycle. On reaching her house, he asked a local boy to call the girl outside. When she arrived, Sethi and his associates tried to kidnap her at gunpoint. The girl resisted and raised an alarm following which her family members came outside.

Soon a tussle broke out between the two groups. Ray suddenly brought out a country bomb and threatened to hurl it at the girl’s family members. However, the bomb went off on his hand and he sustained critical injuries.

Meanwhile, locals reached the spot on hearing the commotion and overpowered three miscreants including Ray. However, the other three including Sethi managed to flee in the car.The villagers handed over the three to Naugaon police. Ray was admitted to the district headquarters hospital, Jagatsinghpur and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Naugoan IIC Gobardhan Sahoo said two accused persons, Devi Prasad Mishra and Shakti Chandan Mohanty, have been arrested while Ray is undergoing treatment for his injuries. Police have seized a bike, a toy revolver and unused country-made bombs from their possession.

The duo was produced in court and a manhunt has been launched to nab the three who are absconding, Sahoo added.