CHSE to declare Plus II Science results tomorrow

BHUBANESWAR: THE results of annual Plus II science examination will be announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on August 12.School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday said the results will be published in the noon and students can access them online.

Results will be available on orissaresults.nic.in after 12.30 pm. Besides, results will be available for colleges on SAMS college e-space.Around 95,000 students had appeared the examination held in March. The test, however, was scrapped five days ahead of the schedule on March 23 due to Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Publication of results was also delayed by two months due to the pandemic.

The results of Plus II Commerce stream will be announced by third week of August while that of Arts and Vocational Education streams would be out by August end, the Minister said.

Unable to conduct examinations for the remaining papers of different streams due to Covid crisis, the CHSE had adopted an alternative formula of assessment this year.For students who appeared in exams for more than three papers, the average marks of best three papers have been taken into consideration to award marks in the pending papers, while the average marks of top two papers were considered for marking of the pending papers for students who appeared only three papers.

The Council is also mulling to conduct optional examination in the subjects for which exams couldn’t take place in March as soon, as the situation improves. If a candidate appears for the optional examination, the marks obtained in it will be treated as final.

In another development, the School and Mass Education Minister said that the Class X Supplementary Exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will be held from September 14 to 22.Similarly, the open learning certificate exams will be held from September 14 to 24. The Minister said the State Government will give promotions to around 56,000 school teachers this year.

