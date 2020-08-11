Leader of Opposition urges Odisha government to cancel KALIA recovery notice

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Day after the State kept the decision for recovery of KALIA money from ineligible beneficiaries on hold, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Nayak demanded to rescind the order forthwith.“Identification of ineligible beneficiaries is as faulty as the selection of beneficiaries under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme,” Naik said.

Claiming that notices have been issued to recipients who fulfilled all criteria, the BJP leader said some of the beneficiaries have not applied but got the assistance. The BJD launched the scheme in a hurry ahead of the General Elections in 2019 eyeing for their votes and the then agriculture minister went on record saying that all the beneficiaries selected for assistance are genuine and eligible.

After disbursement of the first installment of Rs 5,000 to the beneficiaries, the BJD announced that the second installment will be disbursed immediately after announcement of the election results. “People did not ask for the money. You offered them money to get their votes. You selected the beneficiaries and now you say they are not eligible,” Naik wondered.

After serving notice for recovery of KALIA money, the Government has now kept the process in abeyance fearing backlash from farmers who are the worst hit in the Covid pandemic, he said.