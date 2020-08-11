Odisha to celebrate Independence Day without public participation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to celebrate the 74th Independence Day without the participation of general public as a safety measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the guidelines issued by the Home department on Tuesday, there will be no parade and march past during the celebrations. Around 50 to 75 guests including Covid warriors will be invited to the celebrations using e-invites. About 15 to 20 Covid warriors including doctors and health and sanitation workers will be invited.

The National Flag will be unfurled by the chief guest. The list of chief guests will be announced by the Home Department. The guidelines said only one or two police contingent will participate in the ceremony for offering compliments to the chief guest during the celebration.

Social distancing norms, wearing of masks and other Covid-19 guidelines will have to be followed strictly by those attending the function. The venue will also have to be properly sanitised, the guidelines said, and added that hand sanitiser will be made available at the entrance.

Besides, tree plantations and online essay and quiz contests can also be organised to mark the occasion. In a notification, the Home Department has asked the district collectors and SPs to strictly adhere to the guidelines during the celebrations at the district headquarters, blocks, and panchayats.