Same-sex relationship: Orissa High Court directs cops to produce woman confined by parents

The Court on July 28 directed the Jajpur SP to ascertain wishes of the victim woman, whether she wants to stay with her partner or not.

Published: 11th August 2020 07:25 AM

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The case of forced separation of two women in live-in relationship has taken a decisive turn with the Orissa High Court being informed that the woman in custody of her mother and uncle in Bari of Jajpur district wants to stay with her same-sex partner.

Taking serious note of it, the High Court on Monday directed police to produce the ‘victim woman’ before it.The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Savitri Ratho said, “We further direct that the Superintendent of Police, Jajpur shall secure the attendance of the victim-woman who is at present with mother and uncle and link with the Court through video conferencing at 11.00 am on August 17.”

The HC was hearing the petition of the 24-year-old woman who approached the Court with the grievance that her partner has been forcibly taken away by her mother and uncle.The family members of her partner are going to forcibly arrange her marriage with someone else, she had said while seeking the court’s intervention.

The Court on July 28 directed the Jajpur SP to ascertain wishes of the victim woman, whether she wants to stay with her partner or not.When the matter came up on Monday, the court was informed by the State Government counsel that the SP has reported that the woman in custody wants to stay with her partner.
Advocates Clara D’Souza and S Soren appeared on behalf of the petitioner woman.

