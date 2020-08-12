Odisha farmers worry as dam water level dips

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Farmers of Koraput and Kalahandi are losing sleep as deficit rainfall has led to a continuous and sharp drop in water levels of major reservoirs, threatening crop cycle in the regions which are dependent on irrigation.

Despite two spells of low-pressure induced rainfall in last 10 days in Koraput, Upper Kolab and Telengiri - two major dam reservoirs - have witnessed a dip in water level.

The district recorded 27.5 per cent rain deficiency in the month of July as it received 270 mm rain as compared to 370 mm during the same period last year.

As a result, water level has declined by about four meters in both the dams. Water level should have been rising from August 1 but catchment areas of the two dams recorded 315 mm rainfall so far against last year’s 500 mm.

This has the farmers worried who have cultivated crops over 50,000 hectare (ha) of land. They apprehend inadequate supply of irrigation water in September when the crops are in flowering stage.

“The low water levels and deficit rainfall will affect the entire kharif crop pattern in the tribal region,” dreads Narendra Pradhan, a farmer from Kundra.

Chief construction engineer of both Upper Kolab and Telengiri projects Aswini Mohanty acknowledges the decline in water level in both the reservoirs during the first 10 days of August.

“We are monitoring the rainfall pattern and will plan accordingly. I am hoping decent rainfall during the next couple of days,” he said.

Similarly, Indravati Project reservoir in Kalahandi district has also witnessed a drop in water level due to inadequate rainfall in catchment areas.

Power generation, however, remains unaffected. The project - considered a lifeline for the region - is also grappling with reduced water retention capacity due to siltation.

The water level near the intake well is 630.86 meter as against the dead water level of 625 meter and highest level is 642 meter.

The current live stock level is at 27.84 per cent of the capacity which is a further drop from yesterday’s 28.18 per cent level.

Project officials admit that the water level is dwindling. During the kharif season, a target to irrigate 92,816 ha through left, right and lift canals was set.

While Indravati generated 450 MW and 384 MW hydel energy on Monday and Tuesday respectively, farmers apprehend generation of power at this level despite adverse situations may affect irrigation in the coming days unless there is adequate rain in the catchment and the reservoir is filled up.

To add to the problem, the project is also facing acute siltation of about three meter near the intake well site. The catchment area of Indravati project is 2630 sq kms and mostly covers Thuamul Rampur block and Bufla Mali hills located in Kalahandi- Rayagada borders.

The siltation is attributed to extensive denudation of forest, podu cultivation and mining activities besides drying of the streams feeding Indravati river and the reservoir.

So far, no concrete step has been taken. As a makeshift arrangement, a siltation dam was constructed in 2002 which got washed away the next year.

No reconstruction has been attempted yet.Meanwhile, in Malkangiri, catchment areas of Balimela Dam reservoir at Chitrakonda and Satiguda Dam near Malkangiri town received torrential rainfall in the last two days.

