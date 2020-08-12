Odisha Plus II science stream results out, pass percentage slumps to 70.21

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 70 per cent students of the science stream cleared the annual Plus II Examinations, 2020, the results of which were announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) here on Wednesday.

A total of 97,377 students appeared in the science examination of which 68,374 students, including 38,301 boys and 30,073 girls, passed. The overall number of students, who cleared the Class XII board examination, declined by over two per cent. The pass percentage slumped to 70.21 from 72.33 last year.

While 25,339 students (26 per cent) were awarded first division, 24,121 students (24.8 per cent) and 18,260 students (19 per cent) secured second division and third division respectively.

CHSE officials said 137 students scored 90 per cent and above. The pass percentage was 100 in 20 higher secondary schools and nil in 15 schools.

Nayagarh topped the state with highest pass percentage. While 86.51 per cent students in Nayagarh passed the examination, Jharsuguda remained at the bottom at 40.71 per cent.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the pass percentage was relatively low due to installation of CCTV cameras in all the examination centres. He, however, clarified that overall performance of students remained good this year as more number of students have secured first and second divisions.

“The number of students securing first division is five per cent more than that of previous year. Besides, 1,000 more students have secured second division this year compared to last year. Field level inspection will be conducted in the schools where performance of students has remained poor and the schools scoring nil will be issued show-cause notices,” he said.

The minister said despite all the challenges, the CHSE has managed to published the results on the scheduled date.

“Teachers had to face a lot of problems in carrying out evaluation of answer sheets. Most of them did not have access to the valuation centres due to the lockdown and shutdown imposed to check spread of COVID-19 in the state. They were able to undertake the exercise only after it was declared an

essential service,” Dash added.

The results are available for students on the official portal - www.orissaresults.nic.in.