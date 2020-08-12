Odisha’s COVID-19 fatality graph rises with 16 more deaths in a day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Monday reported its highest Covid deaths in a single day with 16 persons including four females, succumbing to the infection and taking the death toll to 337.

The coronavirus tally also rose to 47,455 as State reported 1,528 new fresh cases. With 31,784 recoveries, active cases stand at 15,334.

Health department, however, said of the 16 new deaths, 14 died due to Covid-19, while the other two had comorbidities.

They said said the new fatalities included six from worst-hit Ganjam district, three each from Khurda and Nayagarh and one each from Rayagada and Sundargarh. The patients who died due to comorbidities were from Balasore and Sungargarh.

According to reports, an 85-year-old man and a 65-year-old man along with three other men in the age group of 50 to 55 years, suffering from chronic kidney disease and diabetes, succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment at Covid hospitals in Ganjam. A 70-year-old woman from the district having hypertension also died while undergoing Covid treatment.

Similarly, an 82-year-old man with diabetes and hypertension, a 69-year-old man suffering from chronic kidney disease, both from rural Khurda and an 84-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar, also died due to the infection in the last 24 hours. In Nayagarh, a 70-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, died of Covid-19. The 30-year-old man was also suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Besides, a 46-year-old man from Rayagada district, suffering from diabetes and hypertension and a 72-year-old man from Sundargarh district, suffering from diabetes, died while undergoing Covid treatment.

A 24-year-old woman of Balasore and a 45-year-old woman of Sundargarh, infected with the virus, died due to amniotic fluid embolism and decompensated chronic liver disease respectively, the Health department officials informed.

Meanwhile, officials of the Information and Public Relations department said of the 1,528 new cases reported in the State during last 24 hours, 233 were reported from Ganjam and 218 cases from Khurda. The rest were reported from 29 districts.