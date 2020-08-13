STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Illegible scrawls a nuisance, doctors must write prescriptions in capital letters: Odisha HC

The directive came when the court was granting interim bail to a prisoner to attend to his ailing wife and the HC expressed anguish over the illegibility of medical prescriptions submitted before it

Published: 13th August 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

'A medical prescription ought not to leave any room for ambiguity,' said the court | express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has asked the state government "to issue, if feasible" a circular making it mandatory for doctors - both government and private - to write prescriptions for patients in capital letters.

The directive came when the court was granting interim bail to a prisoner to attend to his ailing wife on Monday and the HC expressed its anguish over the illegibility of medical prescriptions submitted before it.

In his order, Justice SK Panigrahi, Judge of Orissa HC, said, "Illegible scrawls composed by doctors create unnecessary nuisance for patients, pharmacists, police, prosecutors and judges who are bound to deal with such medical reports."

The court expected prescriptions of physicians, OPD slips, post-mortem report, injury report etc. to be legible and fully comprehensible.

The HC said it is imperative that the entire physician community makes a conscious effort to write prescriptions in good handwriting preferably in capital letters.

"A medical prescription ought not to leave any room for ambiguity or interpretation. The illegible or significantly less legible than average handwriting impedes understanding of prescriptions and stands as a barrier to proper comprehension leading to, among others, innumerable medical complications," the HC said.

If considered from the issue from the patient's perspective, Justice Panigrahi said illegible handwriting can delay treatment and lead to unnecessary tests and inappropriate doses which, in turn, can result, at times, in fatal consequences.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) had issued a regulation in 2016 which mandated that “Every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names and preferably in capital letters and he/she shall ensure that there is a rational prescription and use of drugs”.

Justice Panigrahi said the court deems it fit to request the Chief Secretary to examine the feasibility of issuing appropriate circulars, in consultation with the Medical Council of India and the Central Government, to implement the directions as per the 2016 notification of MCI.

"Further, appropriate steps may also be taken to create awareness among the medical professionals, involved in medico-legal cases, to record their observations and comments in a legible manner," Justice Panigrahi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha High Court Medical prescriptions
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp