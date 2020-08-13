STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Illegal quartz stone mining mining rampant in Mayurbhanj’s Sarashkana

A resident of Patkia said the mafia smuggle the stones from the block through Jamsola check gate and Barudbeda on the border with Jharkhand.

Published: 13th August 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

An illegal quartz stone quarry in Sarashkana block of Mayurbhanj district

An illegal quartz stone quarry in Sarashkana block of Mayurbhanj district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Illegal quartz stone mining continues unabated in the forests of Sarashkana block in the district even as officials concerned look the other way.  

It is alleged that mafia from West Bengal and Jharkhand in nexus with middlemen and a few officials have been exploiting locals to collect quartz stones. The practice is rampant in Dhakadihi, Milkudihi, Barudbeda, Pusidunguri, Uchhagaon-Sunamuhin and Patkia villages of the block. The residents of these villages collect the stones from nearby forests and sell them to the mafia at throwaway prices. 

Sources said three-four trucks enter the forests every day to collect the stones from the villagers. The middlemen encourage the tribals to collect the stones with the lure of augmenting their income. Hit by the lockdown, the villagers, unable to sell forest produce in markets, sold the stones at even lower prices.    The practice has been continuing for years under the nose of the district administration and officials of Mining department. 

A resident of Patkia said the mafia smuggle the stones from the block through Jamsola check gate and Barudbeda on the border with Jharkhand. He said owing to complicity of officials, police personnel and middlemen, the stone laden trucks cross the border without any hassles.  The movement of such trucks has damaged the road to Sarashkana.

The worst hit is the Subarnarekha canal road, which links the main road to Sarashkana chowk. This has not only been causing inconvenience to locals but also hindering movement of emergency vehicles like ambulances on the stretch. 

Sarashkana tehsildar Satyaban Naik said as per official records, a private agency has taken a quartz stone quarry on lease in Paktia area. But tonnes of stones are being illegally quarried  from the reserve and open forests in the block.

He said during his tenure of four months, he has seized at least four trucks carrying quartz stones from the area and also received more than 60 phone calls from middlemen and scribes to explain his action. "I was told that a tehsildar is not authorised to seize stone laden trucks and the authority to do so lies with the district mining officer," Naik said.

District Mining Officer Surendra Kumar Sinku admitted that the quartz stones are being smuggled from the block to other states and said he will contact Jharpokharia police and conduct joint raids to stop the practice. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Quartz mining Odisha mining Odisha illegal mining Quartz stone
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp