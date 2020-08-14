57 babies born in COVID-19 hospitals of Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 57 babies have been born at Covid hospitals in Ganjam district since the coronavirus outbreak.Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange on Thursday said 32 of the babies were born to infected women. Of the 32 babies, 16 are boys and the rest girls. None of the babies born to infected women had any symptoms of coronavirus. The women too have recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the five-day long serological survey conducted between August 3 and 7 by teams of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and RMRC revealed that nearly 1.5 lakh people in the city have developed anti-bodies for Covid-19, said BeMC commissioner Chakravarti Singh Rathore. He said strict measures and the support of locals have been instrumental in bringing down the number of positive cases in the city.

On the day, a complicated cesarean section of a woman having two huge growths in her womb was conducted successfully at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. The woman, after the surgery, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.