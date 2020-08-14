STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Doctor, mother succumb to coronavirus in Odisha's Sambalpur

The doctor - who was working at the ESI hospital in Hirakud under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC)limits - had no comorbidities.

Published: 14th August 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

As per the state government's record, it is going to be the sixth death from the district.

A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 42-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at the Covid-19 hospital in Sambalpur city on Thursday. His mother, who was also found infected, had died in the same hospital on August 7.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Sambalpur, SN Dash said the doctor had been admitted to the hospital on August 2 after testing positive for the virus and shifted to the ICU ward on the same day. He, however, breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning. His last rites were performed as per Covid-19 guidelines at Rajghat in the city.

The doctor - who was working at the ESI hospital in Hirakud under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC)limits - had no comorbidities according to hospital sources.

The total number of coronavirus deaths at the Sambalpur Covid-19 hospital rose to six. The official death toll in Sambalpur, however, stands at two as the rest are from other districts.

The district on Thursday reported 38 fresh cases. Sambalpur has so far reported 1,269 positive cases of which 693 have recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sambalpur COVID warrior coronavirus doctor frontline worker Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp