Doctor, mother succumb to coronavirus in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 42-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at the Covid-19 hospital in Sambalpur city on Thursday. His mother, who was also found infected, had died in the same hospital on August 7.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Sambalpur, SN Dash said the doctor had been admitted to the hospital on August 2 after testing positive for the virus and shifted to the ICU ward on the same day. He, however, breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning. His last rites were performed as per Covid-19 guidelines at Rajghat in the city.

The doctor - who was working at the ESI hospital in Hirakud under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC)limits - had no comorbidities according to hospital sources.

The total number of coronavirus deaths at the Sambalpur Covid-19 hospital rose to six. The official death toll in Sambalpur, however, stands at two as the rest are from other districts.

The district on Thursday reported 38 fresh cases. Sambalpur has so far reported 1,269 positive cases of which 693 have recovered.