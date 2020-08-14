STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sorcery suspicion: Three arrested for assaulting anganwadi worker in Odisha

The next day, Sara lodged a complaint with Kaptipada police following which the three accused were arrested.

Published: 14th August 2020 07:50 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The arrested trio was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Kaptipada police arrested three persons for assaulting an anganwadi worker at Tatosahi in Bad Bisole village on suspicion of sorcery.The arrested trio was identified as Bharat Murmu, Gopinath Murmu and Dhanei Murmu of San Bisole village. Three other accused, Shymprasad Murmu, Serai Murmu, and Kanhu Murmu of the same village are absconding.

Sources said the main accused Bharat along with five of his associates barged into the house of Sara Soren (29) at around 7 pm on Tuesday and started to abuse her in presence of her husband and two minor daughters. Blaming the woman of practising witchcraft which led to a mysterious illness of his elder brother, Bharat and others dragged her out of the house and assaulted her.

When a neighbour, Shyam Murmu, came to her recuse, he too was beaten up by the accused. After the accused left, Sara went to her father’s house in the night and later, admitted to Udala sub-divisional hospital along with injured Shyam.

The next day, Sara lodged a complaint with Kaptipada police following which the three accused were arrested.Kaptipada IIC Sanjay Kumar Pradhan said a case has been registered under Sections 452, 341, 394, 323, 307, 354,506 and 34 of the IPC along with Section 4 of Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act-2013. The arrested trio was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.

