Woman kills alcoholic husband in sleep in Odisha

Balikuda IIC Sarbeswer Behera said the murder was a fall out of the victim’s alcoholism which led to frequent fights between the couple.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Unable to bear the physical torture by her alcoholic husband, a woman allegedly hacked him to death in Sadeipur village within Balikuda police limits on Wednesday night.The woman, identified as 35-year-old Kabita Samal, surrendered before police and confessed to her crime on Thursday.

Sources said Kabita, a daily wager, used to toil hard to sustain her family of four including her husband Sushant Samal and two daughters. Sushant (40), a drunkard, did not work but demanded money from Kabita every day for drinking liquor.

Though Kabita found it difficult to find work due to the Covid 19 pandemic, her husband refused to support her and continued to forcibly take money from her for alcohol. Though the woman always refused to give him her hard earned money, Sushant used to beat her. On many occasions, the family had to live on empty stomach due to this habit of Sushant.

On Wednesday night, a quarrel broke out between the couple when Kabita refused to hand over money to Sushant. In a fit of rage, he started to beat Kabita and her kids. Frustrated over the daily torture, Kabita decided to get rid of Sushant.

Later in the night, Sushant returned home drunk and went to sleep. Kabita went to the room and killed him with an axe. In the morning, she went to Balikuda police station and gave herself in.

Police rushed to the spot and seized the body. Sushant’s brother Rabindra Samal lodged an FIR against Kabita basing on which a murder case was registered.

Police have arrested the woman and forwarded her to court.

