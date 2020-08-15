STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha man tests Covid-19 negative, declared infected hours after discharge

Meanwhile, Covid nodal officer of Jagatsinghpur municipality Saroj Kumar Sarangi informed that no swab was collected from the patient for the second time.

Published: 15th August 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Erroneous testing and reporting of Covid-19 cases is adding fuel to the panic over the pandemic in the State.

A person from Deuligrameswar under Jagatsinghpur municipality has fallen victim to such faulty reporting as he has gone from being Covid-19 negative to positive in a single day.

The man working in the Electricity department was admitted to the SCB medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, last week and his swab sample was collected for testing on August 11.

Two days later on August 13, he was announced to be negative and discharged from the hospital.

But as soon as he reached home on Thursday, the Health department sent a report to the executive officer of the municipality that he had tested positive.

While the person and his family members were directed to be in home quarantine for 14 days, the development has caused panic among the locals.

Many of them had met the person on his arrival as they had been told that he was not infected. Irate locals have demanded immediate contact tracing besides sanitising the whole area.

Meanwhile, Covid nodal officer of Jagatsinghpur municipality Saroj Kumar Sarangi informed that no swab was collected from the patient for the second time.

“Only one sample was collected from him on August 11, which was first declared negative and then positive. After getting the information from the hospital, the administration has directed the patient along with his four family members to observe 14-day quarantine,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID-19 negative
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp