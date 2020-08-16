2924 new infections reported in Odisha as state conducts highest number of tests in a day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major surge, Odisha reported its highest single-day spike of 2,924 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the Covid-19 tally beyond 60,000 on Sunday.

As many as 52,795 tests, highest in a day so far, were conducted in the last 24 hours. The new cases include 1,815 persons in quarantine and 1,109 persons who were infected locally.

Of the total cases, 488 were reported from Khurda, while 318 were reported from Ganjam and 200 cases were reported from Jajpur.

Other districts where the daily spike of cases remained more than 100 in the last 24 hours are Cuttack (189), Sundargarh (161), Puri (144), Nayagarh (142), Mayurbhanj (136), Balasore (127), Rayagada (116) and Bhadrak (107).

Officials of the Health and Family Welfare (HFW) department said with the new confirmed infections, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 60,050. More than 5,000 of these cases have been detected in the last 48 hours.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state also increased to 396 with 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. Two deaths each were reported from Khurda and Ganjam, while one each was reported from Bhadrak, Balangir Cuttack, Kandhamal, Jajpur and Sonepur.

Officials said of the 396 Covid deaths, 343 were due to coronavirus infection, while the remaining were 53 due to comorbidities.

The number of cases detected everyday in the state started increasing after the government ramped up its testing capacity.

As many as 52,795 tests was conducted in the last 24 hours. This includes 10,240 RT-PCR, 42,414 Antigen and 141 TrueNat tests. SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack conducted highest 2,426 RT-PCR tests, while Ganjam conducted highest 8,001 antigen tests.

Health department Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said with over 52,000 tests, the State has crossed a major milestone of 50,000 tests a day in its fight against Covid-19.

"We will continue the efforts to test, trace and treat more people to help save their lives," Mohapatra said while urging people to come forward voluntarily for tests once they develop symptoms.