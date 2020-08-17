Independence Day observed in Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 74th Independence Day was celebrated on the premises of Orissa High Court in Cuttack on Saturday.

Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq hoisted the National Flag in the presence of Justice BR Sarangi, Justice D Dash, Justice Biswanath Rath, Justice SK Sahoo, Justice KR Mohapatra, Justice AK Mishra, and Justice Savitri Ratho.

On the occasion, the Chief Justice felicitated some of the officers and staff of the High Court, including Registrar (Inspection) and COVID Compliance Officer Pratap Kumar Patra, Specialist in Medicine Dr. Dhananjay Ram, Court Officer-cum-Assistant Registrar Asit Kumar Mohanty, SO (Medical duty) Prashant Nayak and ASO Jayanta Behera for their contribution in combating the pandemic on HC premises.

Similarly, officials and workers of the housekeeping agency, including supervisor Bulu Ghadei, Paritosh, Enmurty Kumar, housekeeper Tuni Behera, and electrician Bhagyadhar Sahoo were felicitated. The day was celebrated with strict adherence to COVID guidelines issued by the Government.