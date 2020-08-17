Odisha doctor loses battle to coronavirus while undergoing treatment at KIMS

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In-charge medical officer of Bhatakumarada community health centre (CHC) in Purusottampur block Dr. B Krishna succumbed to COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at KIMS, Bhubaneswar on Sunday. He had tested positive on August 4.

A two-minute prayer for the departed soul was held at the CHC in presence of chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Uma Sankar Mishra and ADMO Dr. Jagadish Patnaik. Former president of Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) Dr. Nirakar Bhatta and Ayush doctor association president Dr Rabindra Gantayat demanded COVID Warrior tag for Dr. Krishna along with compensation of `50 lakh, job to a member of his family and free education for his children.

Meanwhile, with 318 fresh positive cases during the last 24 hours, the tally in Ganjam rose to 14,767.

Of the new cases, 19 are frontline workers, two have travel history and 297 are active contacts. Of the total Covid-19 cases in the district, 12,696 have recovered. Ganjam also reported three more Covid-19 deaths on the day, taking the toll to 154.