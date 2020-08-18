STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Water-logging woes for Kendrapara residents

Torrential rains due to low pressure over the Bay of Bengal resulted in water-logging in several parts of the district on Monday.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A water-logged house in Kendrapara town

A water-logged house in Kendrapara town | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Torrential rains due to low pressure over the Bay of Bengal resulted in water-logging in several parts of the district on Monday. Water-logging was reported from Kendrapara town, Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Marsaghai and other areas reflecting poorly on the drainage system. With rainwater accumulated on roads, pedestrians are forced to wade through knee-deep water, said Ashok Jena of Marsaghai. Several thatched houses were damaged while a few plunged into darkness in Marsaghai and Rajnagar blocks. 

People residing in slums of Kendrapara town are the worst sufferers. With their huts submerged in knee-deep water, many had to take shelter in concrete buildings nearby, said Sarafat Ali of Dilarpur slum in the town.

Similar is the plight of people residing in Bagapatia rehabilitation colony where the absence of concrete roads has worsened the situation. Sudarshan Rout of the colony said the district administration had assured to build concrete roads in the area to prevent water-logging. “However, the roads are yet to be constructed. The rains have resulted in severe water-logging in the colony,” he said. 

In the absence of a drainage system, water has accumulated in front of the tehsil office at Kendrapara. Most of the residents of Kansara, Bagada, Kalapada and Angulei villages of Kendrapara are confined to their houses as the roads have turned muddy and slippery posing a grave threat to both pedestrians and motorists. The absence of streetlights has only made matters worse. 

Sources said rainwater has entered several houses at Balarampur, Ichapur, Ranapada, Ambadi,  Jayapura , Mahipala, Kajala, Nasidipur  and other areas within  Kendrapara municipality. Meanwhile, executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Debaprasad Bal said, the drains in the town are being cleaned. He said the civic body has been pumping rainwater from residential areas of the town. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kendrapara Kendrapara water logging
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp