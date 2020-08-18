Water-logging woes for Kendrapara residents

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Torrential rains due to low pressure over the Bay of Bengal resulted in water-logging in several parts of the district on Monday. Water-logging was reported from Kendrapara town, Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Marsaghai and other areas reflecting poorly on the drainage system. With rainwater accumulated on roads, pedestrians are forced to wade through knee-deep water, said Ashok Jena of Marsaghai. Several thatched houses were damaged while a few plunged into darkness in Marsaghai and Rajnagar blocks.

People residing in slums of Kendrapara town are the worst sufferers. With their huts submerged in knee-deep water, many had to take shelter in concrete buildings nearby, said Sarafat Ali of Dilarpur slum in the town.

Similar is the plight of people residing in Bagapatia rehabilitation colony where the absence of concrete roads has worsened the situation. Sudarshan Rout of the colony said the district administration had assured to build concrete roads in the area to prevent water-logging. “However, the roads are yet to be constructed. The rains have resulted in severe water-logging in the colony,” he said.

In the absence of a drainage system, water has accumulated in front of the tehsil office at Kendrapara. Most of the residents of Kansara, Bagada, Kalapada and Angulei villages of Kendrapara are confined to their houses as the roads have turned muddy and slippery posing a grave threat to both pedestrians and motorists. The absence of streetlights has only made matters worse.

Sources said rainwater has entered several houses at Balarampur, Ichapur, Ranapada, Ambadi, Jayapura , Mahipala, Kajala, Nasidipur and other areas within Kendrapara municipality. Meanwhile, executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Debaprasad Bal said, the drains in the town are being cleaned. He said the civic body has been pumping rainwater from residential areas of the town.