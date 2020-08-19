STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low pressure: Heavy rainfall alert for 12 Odisha districts

The State recorded a deficit rainfall of seven per cent between June and mid-August.

The weather office on Tuesday already sounded an orange alert for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balangir, Sonepur, Keonjhar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After back-to-back low pressure systems have left parts of Odisha battling flash floods, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast for heavy showers in 12 districts likely to be caused by a fresh system developing over Bay Bengal could add to the woes of the State.  

The weather office on Tuesday already sounded an orange alert for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balangir, Sonepur, Keonjhar. In fact, much of the rain forecast is in the catchment areas of Mahanadi river system.

Some parts of these districts are expected to record rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm between August 19 and 20.  In pockets of Angul, Deogarh and Sambalpur, extremely heavy showers, measuring more than 204 mm, are likely.

Apart from the 12 districts, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Kalahandi and Koraput will also receive showers.

Currently, Malkangiri district is reeling under flash floods induced by incessant rains over the region. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena on Tuesday made an aerial inspection of rain-hit areas which received over 450 mm rain in  four to five days.

As per the IMD forecast, there is possibility of water-logging in low-lying areas.  Director of IMD, Odisha HR Biswas said a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal is expected to form which will enhance rainfall activity.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over north-east Bay of Bengal which is expected to trigger a low pressure by Wednesday. Besides, there is also a monsoon trough at mean seal level passing through southeastwards to north-east Bay of Bengal,” he said. The national forecaster has predicted enhanced rainfall activities in the State till August 22. It has also issued heavy rainfall alert for seven districts, mostly in Western Odisha between August 20 and 21.

In view of the possible low pressure, fishermen have also been warned not to venture into sea during August 19 and 20. Biswas said the increased rainfall activity is expected to bring down the rainfall deficit further.

The State recorded a deficit rainfall of seven per cent between June and mid-August. Five districts, Khurda, Puri, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur, have received deficit rainfall this season, Biswas said.

