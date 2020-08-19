Odisha government suspends Deputy Collector for dereliction of duty

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State Government on Tuesday suspended Deputy Collector of Rayagada Purna Chandra Swain, posted as officer on special duty at Patrapur in Ganjam district, for dereliction of duty.

Swain will remain at Rayagada Collectorate during his suspension period and shall not leave the headquarters without prior permission.He was posted at Patrapur after tehsildar Srinibas Behera tested positive for Covid-19.

However, he did not join duty following which the district administration lodged a complaint with the State Government.