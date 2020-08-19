STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Ganjam district administration to test COVID-19 recovered people for possible reinfection

Meanwhile, Ganesh Puja will not be allowed in public places across the district this year in view of the pandemic.

Published: 19th August 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as Ganjam continues to be the hotbed of coronavirus in the State, the district administration on Tuesday decided to launch an exercise to test people who have recovered from Covid-19 for possible reinfection. The exercise would be conducted from August 20 to 26.

While reinfection among recovered people has been reported sporadically worldwide, it is not a healthcare priority in the midst of a raging pandemic as there is no conclusive evidence yet over such a person transmitting the virus again.

Collector Vijay Kulange on Tuesday issued a  standard operating procedure (SOP) under what is termed as ‘Mission follow up of Covid-19 cured cases’ where all recovered people will be screened by the rapid response teams “to know the status of reinfection.”

As per the SOP issued by Kulange, all recovered people will be tested using rapid antigen test. During the week-long exercise, teams comprising Ayush doctors, ANMs, anganwadi and Asha workers will visit the houses of recovered persons examine them for possible symptoms. If any recovered person is suspected to be infected, he/she will be admitted to Covid hospital.

The Covid graph of the district shows that the first case of recovery in the district was reported on May 2.The Collector said, there was no Government instruction or protocol for undertaking the screening. “We have decided at our level to check their health status. It’s to identify any post Covid-19 issues, not still identified in Ganjam or Odisha, but seen outside Odisha. We have started it as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Health experts, however, said that the initiative was not conducive at a time when the district was at the peak of the the pandemic. It was too early to test people for reinfection as most would continue to possess antibodies. Further, it will put additional pressure on the frontline workers who are already overburdened in the fight against coronavirus.

Rather, the administration should strengthen healthcare infrastructure to deal with post-Covid complications, which are increasingly being seen in the country. Many recovered persons are heading back to hospitals with complications as lung fibrosis, heart complications, stroke, blood clots, unstable sugar levels and even neurological disorders.

“That the administration is following up recovered patients is a good thing. But, instead of hunting reinfection and sending people to Covid hospitals on suspicion again, it should start post-Covid Care Clinics with a team of multi-specialty doctors to attend to people suffering from complications. Covid recovered patients can be treated in general hospitals. This will save lives,” said a doctor.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Puja will not be allowed in public places across the district this year in view of the pandemic. Permission will not be granted to organisers to erect puja pandals.

Kulange said the number of active cases in the district is declining. During lockdown, around four lakh migrant workers returned to the district and this led to a spike in positive cases. Due to rapid testing, the active cases have come down from 3,400 to 2,170 in the district.

Meanwhile, 246 fresh positive cases were recorded in the district during the last 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid reinfection coronavirus COVID 19 Ganjam
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp