Odisha's Ganjam district administration to test COVID-19 recovered people for possible reinfection

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as Ganjam continues to be the hotbed of coronavirus in the State, the district administration on Tuesday decided to launch an exercise to test people who have recovered from Covid-19 for possible reinfection. The exercise would be conducted from August 20 to 26.

While reinfection among recovered people has been reported sporadically worldwide, it is not a healthcare priority in the midst of a raging pandemic as there is no conclusive evidence yet over such a person transmitting the virus again.

Collector Vijay Kulange on Tuesday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) under what is termed as ‘Mission follow up of Covid-19 cured cases’ where all recovered people will be screened by the rapid response teams “to know the status of reinfection.”

As per the SOP issued by Kulange, all recovered people will be tested using rapid antigen test. During the week-long exercise, teams comprising Ayush doctors, ANMs, anganwadi and Asha workers will visit the houses of recovered persons examine them for possible symptoms. If any recovered person is suspected to be infected, he/she will be admitted to Covid hospital.

The Covid graph of the district shows that the first case of recovery in the district was reported on May 2.The Collector said, there was no Government instruction or protocol for undertaking the screening. “We have decided at our level to check their health status. It’s to identify any post Covid-19 issues, not still identified in Ganjam or Odisha, but seen outside Odisha. We have started it as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Health experts, however, said that the initiative was not conducive at a time when the district was at the peak of the the pandemic. It was too early to test people for reinfection as most would continue to possess antibodies. Further, it will put additional pressure on the frontline workers who are already overburdened in the fight against coronavirus.

Rather, the administration should strengthen healthcare infrastructure to deal with post-Covid complications, which are increasingly being seen in the country. Many recovered persons are heading back to hospitals with complications as lung fibrosis, heart complications, stroke, blood clots, unstable sugar levels and even neurological disorders.

“That the administration is following up recovered patients is a good thing. But, instead of hunting reinfection and sending people to Covid hospitals on suspicion again, it should start post-Covid Care Clinics with a team of multi-specialty doctors to attend to people suffering from complications. Covid recovered patients can be treated in general hospitals. This will save lives,” said a doctor.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Puja will not be allowed in public places across the district this year in view of the pandemic. Permission will not be granted to organisers to erect puja pandals.

Kulange said the number of active cases in the district is declining. During lockdown, around four lakh migrant workers returned to the district and this led to a spike in positive cases. Due to rapid testing, the active cases have come down from 3,400 to 2,170 in the district.

Meanwhile, 246 fresh positive cases were recorded in the district during the last 24 hours.