Rourkela Municipal Corporation staffer succumbs to coronavirus

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: An employee of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) died of coronavirus on Tuesday, soon after getting admitted to Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital.

He was identified as Surendra Nayak (54), the electrical helper in RMC. His coworkers said a few days back, Nayak developed influenza like illness and got himself tested. His report came positive on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning but died at around 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Sundargarh district reported 64 new cases including 30 from Rourkela. While two cases were symptomatic, the rest 62 were direct contacts of previous positive cases.

With this, Sundargarh’s tally of positive cases rose to 3,322 of which 2,090 have recovered. So far, 22 Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed in the district.