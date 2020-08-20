STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha eco-tourism readies for life beyond COVID-19

Booking for reservation with eco-tourism sites has always been contactless as the Wildlife Wing went online since 2016.

Published: 20th August 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Community members managing an eco-tourism property in Odisha

Community members managing an eco-tourism property in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In their efforts to promote sustainable eco-tourism in the post-Covid scenario, the Wildlife wing of Forest and Environment department and Odisha Tourism have joined hands to look at the future by training community members in a big way so that eco-tourism sites can open up soon and be able to run effectively with minimum impact of the pandemic.

The two departments have begun to train and build capacity of managers and community members of all 40 eco-tourism destinations in the State. Destinations such as beach resorts, nature camps and hill stations located in different tribal areas and forest divisions have more than 300 rooms which are managed by around 600 community members of whom 60 per cent are rural women.

As part of on-site training, the community members who manage the sites are being familiarised with safety protocols and best practices so that they conform to all preventive guidelines in Covid-19 such as social distancing, usage of face masks and other protocols prescribed by the Government.

“In our mission to revive tourism and hospitality, we will ensure that Odisha is one of the safest destinations to explore,” Director, Tourism Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav said. For this purpose, the training programmes are being imparted by experts associated with IITTM and IHM, he said.

All nature camps will be equipped with sanitisation equipment and safeguards when they reopen after the situation improves.“We are trying to set a benchmark in Covid management in the country. Our primary objective is to restrict further transmission of the Covid-19 when our nature camps open without compromising the service we have been providing to the visitors at the eco-tourism destinations,” said PCCF (Wildlife) HS Upadhyay.

Booking for reservation with eco-tourism sites has always been contactless as the Wildlife Wing went online since 2016. “Cash booking or on-spot booking is very minimal and restricted to off-season only. Besides, the entry tickets are sold online,” Deputy Conservator of Forest (Ecotourism) Anshu Pragyan Das said. The State, she said, is readying more eco-tourism destinations as construction work of seven sites in several districts including Nuapada, Koraput and Sundargarh is already in progress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha eco-tourism coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp