Goods train to roll on new rail line soon in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Goods trains will soon run on the newly-constructed 82 km long Haridaspur-Paradip railway line. The line had been blocked by locals at Nuagan railway station since July 31 over the demand of starting passenger train service on the route.

The agitators lifted the blockade after officials of the district administration, railways, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and MLAs of the district assured them to meet their demand.

PPT chairman Rinkesh Roy, who is also the MD of Haridaspur-Paradip Railway Company Limited said work on building passenger amenities at stations on the route is going on. He said passenger service will start on the line after nod from the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The construction work of the railway line from Haridaspur to the port town of Paradip covering Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts was completed recently and the maiden goods train of the district ran on July 31. The much-awaited railway line brought Kendrapara district into the railway map.