STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Land of VIMSAR’s training centre encroached

The encroachers have even threatened some staff of the centre to keep mum in the matter.

Published: 21st August 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

The encroached plot of Rural Health Training Centre at Attabira

The encroached plot of Rural Health Training Centre at Attabira | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A portion of the Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC) of VIMSAR at Attabira in neighbouring Bargarh district has been encroached upon by some locals right under the nose of the administration.

Around 15 decimal land on the premises of the training centre has been forcefully grabbed by the locals who even started illegal construction on the plot on Wednesday night.

The MBBS students of VIMSAR are provided training at the centre. Nurses and General Nursing and Midwifery students are also trained at the facility. This apart, training related to different health programmes of the Union Government is imparted in the centre. The community health centre (CHC) of Attabira also functions from the premises of the centre which spreads over three acre of land.  

Sources said earlier, some people had constructed a small Hanuman temple by encroaching upon a small portion of the centre’s land. However on Wednesday night, locals started construction work on around 15 decimal land. The encroachers have also started filling sand in a small water body located at the plot.
The encroachers have even threatened some staff of the centre to keep mum in the matter.

In-charge of the centre Udayan Nayak said there was a small temple before he joined. “I came to know about illegal construction on our land from some staff on Thursday morning. I have already informed higher authorities about the encroachment,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rural Health Training Centre VIMSAR land encroachment
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp