Land of VIMSAR’s training centre encroached

SAMBALPUR: A portion of the Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC) of VIMSAR at Attabira in neighbouring Bargarh district has been encroached upon by some locals right under the nose of the administration.

Around 15 decimal land on the premises of the training centre has been forcefully grabbed by the locals who even started illegal construction on the plot on Wednesday night.

The MBBS students of VIMSAR are provided training at the centre. Nurses and General Nursing and Midwifery students are also trained at the facility. This apart, training related to different health programmes of the Union Government is imparted in the centre. The community health centre (CHC) of Attabira also functions from the premises of the centre which spreads over three acre of land.

Sources said earlier, some people had constructed a small Hanuman temple by encroaching upon a small portion of the centre’s land. However on Wednesday night, locals started construction work on around 15 decimal land. The encroachers have also started filling sand in a small water body located at the plot.

The encroachers have even threatened some staff of the centre to keep mum in the matter.

In-charge of the centre Udayan Nayak said there was a small temple before he joined. “I came to know about illegal construction on our land from some staff on Thursday morning. I have already informed higher authorities about the encroachment,” he added.