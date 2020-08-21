Orissa High Court to monitor Nayagarh minor girl murder case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has decided to take stock of the progress of the investigation by police into the alleged case of abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl at Jadupur village in Nayagarh district over a month ago.

Acting on a petition filed by the father of the deceased girl, Justice Biswanath Rath has asked the State Counsel ‘to obtain instruction on progress of the investigation in the case’.

In his order on Tuesday, Justice Rath directed the SP, Nayagarh to look into the grievance of the petitioner and if necessary, provide appropriate protection to the petitioner.

In his petition, Ashok Kumar Sahoo had alleged inaction of local police and sought Court’s direction for a judicial inquiry or a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the incident of mysterious death of her daughter. Advocate Sidharth Prasad Das appeared on behalf of the petitioner during the hearing through video conferencing.

According to case records, the girl went missing while she was playing in front of her house on July 14. The matter was reported at Nayagarh Sadar Police Station by her father on the next day. Search operation by the police with sniffer dogs traced the mangled skeletal remains of the girl in a bag at the back of her house six days later.

Her parents alleged that she was abducted and murdered, and later the culprits dumped her body in a bag after using chemicals to decompose it.