Indravati river in spate, 30 Odisha villages submerged following heavy rainfall

The water level of Johra has crossed the danger level near Surli and Chandili in Kotpad.

Published: 22nd August 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A submerged road of a village in Nabarangpur district

A submerged road of a village in Nabarangpur district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/UMERKOTE/MALKANGIRI9: Floodwater from Indravati river and its tributaries gushed into 30 villages in Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks on Friday following heavy rains in Koraput and Nabarangpur districts since the last few days.Water was flowing over the danger mark in Indravati and it is feared that the level would further rise by evening. Standing crops over 1,000 hectare of farmland along the two sides of Indravati and its tributary Johra are under five feet water. 

The water level of Johra has crossed the danger level near Surli and Chandili in Kotpad. The bridge on Visakhapatanam-Raipur NH-26 was also under five feet water. Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the bridge due to the flood situation.Sources said Sutipadar, Girla, Gumunda, Sadaranga, Guali and Chandili villages in Kotpad and Dengapadar, Somaguda, Potai and Chandua in Borrigumma block are the worst-affected. 

The famous Gupteswar shrine, the hidden abode of Lord Shiva in Koraput, has also been flooded. Water level in Saveri river crossed the danger mark and entered the temple. Besides, several make-shift shops and houses near the river banks have been submerged. People residing on river banks have been asked to prepare for shifting to safer place.  

The Koraput district administration has asked all revenue and blocks officials to remain alert and monitor the flood situation. Koraput ADM Deben Padhan and senior revenue officials visited some flood-hit areas in Kotpad and took stock of the situation. Similarly, water entered several houses in Nabarangpur and Umerkote towns following heavy rains in the district. In Raighar, Umerkote and Kosagumuda blocks, many villages have been cut-off as roads and bridges have been submerged in floodwater.

Roads of Silati, Gaaijhor and Gabaguda villages in Umerkote block are under four feet water. Sources said Bhaskel, Mohubhatta and Satti rivers are in spate. On the other hand, the flood situation in Malkangiri district is slowly improving with the decrease in rainfall from Friday morning.All the bridges across the district have been opened for traffic movement. On the day, Collector Manish Agarwal visited Motu and took stock of the flood situation in Saveri river.

“There has been no increase in the water level in Saveri as rainfall has reduced considerably in the catchment areas. It is expected that the water level will start receding from Saturday morning,” Agarwal said. As per preliminary reports, crops over around 2,000 hectare of farmland have been damaged due to the rains. Besides, 300 houses have been partially damaged across the district.

