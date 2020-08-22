ITI Berhampur seeks patent for 3 innovations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first for an industrial training institute in the post-secondary school level, the ITI Berhampur has filed a patent for three innovations to join the club of IITs and NITs which have dominated the research scene in the country over the years. The Berhmapur-based ITI has registered the innovative products developed to fight against the novel Coronavirus in the patent journal. The patents were filed for Robo warrior, UVC Sole Sanitizer, and mobile swab collection kiosk.

The mobile swab collection kiosk protects the technician from getting infected. The suspected patient stays outside the kiosk and technician inside. By a negative pressure technology using HEPA filters, the aerosols are filtered, keeping the kiosk free from COVID virus.The sole sanitizing device includes a portable platform and a pair of shoe sole receiving sections including open bottom surface.

The platform also includes disposable transparent mats and UVC light source that disinfects the shoe sole. The institute has also developed the robot, named Robo Warrior, that is also equipped with UV light source. The robot is capable of disinfecting vehicles.

On Friday, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Mahendra Nath Pandey, lauded the institute’s efforts. “Be it designing a UVC Robo warrior that disinfects surfaces or providing solution through mobile swab collection kiosk, Industrial Training Institutes have been at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19. I am confident that such innovations will encourage self-reliance and research spinoffs catering to the needs of the society at large and will encourage more ITIs to come forward with innovative solutions to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.