STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation for hospital at Jagatsinghpur

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone of a maternal and child health hospital at Jagatsinghpur through video conference.

Published: 22nd August 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone of a maternal and child health hospital at Jagatsinghpur through video conference.

Stating that this health institution will have an important role in providing health services in the district, the Chief Minister said Rs 16.28 crore will be spent for the hospital with 100 beds.

Besides, Rs 2.29 crore will be spent to have 10-bed ICU facility at the DHH, he said. He also inaugurated a bridge constructed on Hazipur Sankhari Sahi Road over Biluakhai river in Jagatsinghpur. The 1,187 metre bridge will reduce distance between the district headquarters and Bhubaneswar and connect NH-55 with Baishimouza village. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Jagatsinghpur hospital
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp