Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation for hospital at Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone of a maternal and child health hospital at Jagatsinghpur through video conference.

Stating that this health institution will have an important role in providing health services in the district, the Chief Minister said Rs 16.28 crore will be spent for the hospital with 100 beds.

Besides, Rs 2.29 crore will be spent to have 10-bed ICU facility at the DHH, he said. He also inaugurated a bridge constructed on Hazipur Sankhari Sahi Road over Biluakhai river in Jagatsinghpur. The 1,187 metre bridge will reduce distance between the district headquarters and Bhubaneswar and connect NH-55 with Baishimouza village.