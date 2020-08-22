STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government asks Collectors to rework COVID-19 strategy

Keep hospitals free for admission of patients requiring care, says CS

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:05 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With  several districts witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases during the last one week, the State Government on Friday asked the Collectors to rework their strategies and keep updating the approaches with the changing situations. Reviewing the situation in Odisha with Covid observers and district collectors through video conference, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the rate and cause of spread of the disease differs from one area to the other. The nature and cause of spike of the deadly virus in urban centres, rural areas and areas adjoining neighbouring states should be studied separately, he said and asked the Collectors to take steps to contain the disease in rural areas within a week.

Tripathy directed the Collectors to keep Covid hospitals free for admission of patients requiring critical care. A robust home isolation mechanism and frequent follow up with the patients by health personnel would be more helpful for physical and mental health of the non-serious and asymptomatic cases, he said. Majority of cases are asymptomatic and have been asked to remain in home isolation. Collectors have been asked to ensure that positive persons with co-morbidities are picked up early for treatment. Collectors should prepare a robust strategy to pick up patients with co-morbidities and admit them to hospitals, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said.

Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said an expert body with experienced professors is now functioning in the State for providing critical care advice to the doctors. He asked doctors in different districts to remain in active contact with the expert team for containing the death rate.

As per the Covid trends, Ganjam seems to have crossed its peak as cases are gradually coming down in the recent days. For the first time in several weeks, Ganjam district reported less than 200 cases at 162 cases while the latest hotbed Khurda reported highest 475 followed by Cuttack at 207 on Thursday. The spike in positive cases in Bhubaneswar remained worrisome with the Capital city reporting more than a 1,000 cases during the last three days.

