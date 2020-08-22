STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court disposes of 32-year-old case, acquits public servant convicted in vigilance case

While admitting it, the HC had directed for release of the petitioner on bail and stayed realisation of fine amount on April 27, 1988.

Published: 22nd August 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Thursday disposed of a 32-year-old case and acquitted an erstwhile public servant who was convicted in a vigilance case for forgery and falsification of accounts and criminal misappropriation of Rs 2,400.

Following conviction, the Court of Special Judge, Bhubaneswar had sentenced him to two years imprisonment on April 6, 1988. A fine was also imposed on him. Managobinda Mohapatra, who was a clerk in Jaleswar NAC, had filed a criminal appeal in HC challenging the trial court order.

While admitting it, the HC had directed for release of the petitioner on bail and stayed realisation of fine amount on April 27, 1988. The case was listed before different benches for hearing but it was adjourned either on prayer of counsel for the petitioner or learned counsel for the Vigilance. As a result, the case had languished all these years till it was listed for hearing on August 6, 2020. As the counsel for petitioner did not appear on that day, Justice SK Sahoo appointed advocate Deba Prasad Das as Amicus Curiae in the case.

When Das was ready for hearing on August 13, 2020, the petitioner’s counsel appeared and sought for two weeks adjournment. But Justice Sahoo refused and concluded hearing on that day and reserved judgment. While allowing the appeal on Thursday, Justice Sahoo ruled that the conviction and sentence passed by the trial court is not  sustainable in the eye of law. 

Justice Sahoo set aside the trial court verdict while endorsing the Amicus Curiae’s submission that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the charges against the appellant beyond all reasonable doubt and therefore, benefit of doubt should be extended in his favour. Justice Sahoo also sought cooperation of the Bar for disposal of old cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court 32 year old case disaposed
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp