Thrilled with Arjuna Award nomination, Sprinter Dutee Chand sets Tokyo Olympics target

Like Arjuna was fixated on the revolving eye of the fish, the fastest woman of India is focused on the next Olympics.

Published: 22nd August 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Dutee Chand

Sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Like Arjuna was fixated on the revolving eye of the fish, the fastest woman of India is focused on the next Olympics. Minutes after news broke that she has been nominated for the Arjuna Award, Dutee Chand’s first reaction was clinching qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. The ace sprinter is ninth from Odisha to receive the prestigious award. “I feel proud and honored to have been chosen for the award. Now, it’s my target to achieve the Olympic Games qualification timings as soon as possible,” she told The New Indian Express. Her Twitter timeline said as much: “Onward and upward,” accompanied by a picture of the trophy.

Dutee thanked all those people who have supported her in the journey from a dusty village of Jajpur district to the international arena where she brought laurels for the country. “I would like to thank the Government of India, Odisha Government, Achyuta Samanta, my parents, Gopichand Sir (Pulella Gopichand), coach and all those who have loved me and helped me in my journey, “ she said. After former national record holder Rachita Mistry, Dutee Chand will be the second sprinter of the State to get the coveted Arjuna Award.

The other recipients from the State include cyclist Minati Mohapatra (1978-79), weight-lifters Bijay Ku Satapathy (1981) and Ravi Kumar (2011), hockey stars Dillip Tirkey (2002), Ignesh Tirkey (2009) and Joyti Sunita Kulu (2006), athlete Rachita Mistry (1998) and para–badminton player Pramod Bhagat (2019). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Dutee on being recommended to receive the award. “Odisha is proud of your achievemets,” Naveen tweeted. Union Minister Dharmedra Pradhan said: “Dutee Chand has shown us that it is not impossible to achieve dreams, her triumph and journey is truly inspirational.”

Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera also congratulated Dutee. India’s star on the tracks, Dutee’s biggest wins came at 2018 the Asian Games where she picked up the silver in both 100 m and 200 m races. She had won bronze medals in 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships. She is the first Indian athlete to win in the World University Games.

