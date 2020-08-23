Flood situation improves in Odisha's Koraput district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The flood situation in Koraput district is gradually improving with a decrease in water level of Indravati and Johar rivers at Koptad and Borrigumma blocks.

Excess water from the two rivers had entered Sadaranga, Belgam, Sirisi, Varandi, Prinji, Bikrampur, Majiguda and Khatuluguda villages on Friday. However, with the water level receding on Saturday, the situation has improved marginally.

The district administration has started distributing dry food in the affected villages and officials of Revenue department are monitoring the situation. Sources said paddy and sugarcane crops over 1,000 hectare land were damaged in Chandili, Sadaranga, Sutipadar, Damanahandi and Gumda panchayats.

The district administration is yet to assess the damage to agriculture in the two districts as they remain cut-off from the mainland. Meanwhile, road communication between Odisha and Chhattisgarh in Kotpad block was restored on the day.

Traffic between the two states was disrupted after the National Highway was submerged in flood water. State Textile Minister and Kotpad MLA Padmini Dian visited a few flood affected villages in Damanahandi, Sadaranga and Chandili panchayat and reviewed the situation with local officials.

Water level of Satiguda reservoir goes up



The water level of Satiguda reservoir is inching towards the full reservoir level of 192.63 metre following rainfall in the catchment areas. The water level in the reservoir on Saturday was recorded at 192 metre. The reservoir area received 14 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours.



Similarly, in the Balimela dam reservoir at Chitrakonda, the water level was recorded at 1,491.50 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,516 feet.