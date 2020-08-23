STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokayukta irked over government officials not heeding notices

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lokayukta has expressed strong displeasure over government officials not responding to its notices and asked the state to issue advisory to the department heads and other offices to promptly respond to its instructions and directives.

The anti-corruption ombudsman has also demanded that the Vigilance Directorate should be brought under its jurisdiction to enhance its trust and credibility among the people. 

The move comes in the face of officials of the Industry and Health departments repeatedly ignoring multiple notices from the Lokayukta for hearing on the issue of alleged irregularities in the purchase of masks, PPEs and other materials required for Covid-19 management.

"Experience so far shows that sometimes, the Government officials do not respond to the notices issued from the Lokayukta, even though the proceedings before the Lokayukta are deemed to be judicial within the meaning of Section 193 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860,” Chairperson Justice Ajit Singh said in the first annual report of the panel.

Stating that Section 22 of the Odisha Lokayukta Act provides that it may require any public servant to furnish information or produce documents relevant to preliminary inquiry or investigation, the annual report said this casts a duty on the Government officials to  abide by it. 

Similarly, as per Section 28 of the Act, the Lokayukta can utilise the services of any officer or organization or investigating agency of the government.

“The state government should endeavour to bring Directorate of Vigilance under Lokayukta as it will not only enhance the trust and credibility of Lokayukta but also of the Vigilance amongst the people of Odisha. It will also substantially improve the functioning of both the Lokayukta and Vigilance,” the report emphasised. 

The ombudsman has called upon the government to immediately notify the rules and regulations for the Odisha Lokayukta (Procedure of filing Complaint) Rules, 2019, the Odisha Public Servants (Furnishing of Information and Annual Return of Assets and Liabilities and the Limits for Exemption of Assets in Filing Returns) Rules, 2019 and the Odisha Lokayukta (Appointment and conditions of service of Secretary, Officers and staff ) Regulations-2019 which are are pending with the State Government since long. 

The Lokayukta said two legal experts should also be appointed to improve its functioning. 

“During the course of hearing, assistance of legal experts is being regularly felt for explaining various welfare schemes of the state government as well as instructions and guidelines pertaining to implementation of schemes plus other related legal issues,” the report added. 

It also proposed that two acres land with a building of 15,000 sq ft be provided for proper functioning of Lokayukta. The Lokayukta now functions from Toshali Bhawan, Bhubaneswar in which it has been provided three floors.

