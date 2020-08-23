Youth arrested for raping minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Badasahi police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old youth Rashmikanta Singh for raping a minor girl in Arjunbadia village.

The parents of the accused, Gadadhar Singh (54) and Koili Singh (45) too were arrested for encouraging him to commit the crime, said Badasahi IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak.

He said Rashmikanta had kidnapped the girl on July 19 from her parents’ farmland and raped her on numerous occasions.

Basing on a missing complaint filed by the victim’s parents, the police had registered a case under section 363 of IPC. During investigation, Rashmikanta’s mobile was traced and it was found that it was switched off since the day the girl went missing.

After the victim made a phone call to her parents using a mobile phone belonging to one of her relatives, the accused was arrested from an area within Nilagiri police station limits in Balasore district on the day.

The police, during the probe, found that Rashmikanta’s parents had encouraged him to commit the offence.