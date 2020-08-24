STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha man kills self, poisons wife and daughter

All of them were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition.

BARGARH: A man allegedly committed suicide after poisoning his wife and daughter in Beniachal village under the Bijepur block on Saturday afternoon. Sources said the 45-year-old Ratha Mahanand is alleged to have first poisoned his wife Kumudini Mahanand and daughter Kabita Mahanand (12) and later consumed the poison himself.

All of them were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition. While Kabita died on the way, Ratha succumbed at the hospital. Kumidini was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla in the evening, where she died while undergoing treatment.

While the motive behind the act is still to ascertained, villagers said it could have been triggered over their daughter’s marriage issues. Ratha’s elder daughter, who was married to a boy from nearby Jokhipali village, was staying at her parents’ house for the last five months due to problem with her in-laws. 

When her husband came to take her back on Saturday morning for Nuakhai, Ratha and his son-in-law entered into a scuffle and the latter returned without his wife. Later, Ratha allegedly poisoned his family members except the elder daughter and committed suicide. 
 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

