Odisha paedophilia case: NCPCR seeks report on child care home run by British-born John Bridge

Founder of the NGO John Patrick Bridge (68) was arrested by Jharsuguda police on August 19 for allegedly abusing a 16-year-old boy of Kandhamal district. 

Published: 24th August 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

68-year-old John Patrick Bridge, founder of Faith Outreach children home charged with abusing a 16-year-old boy of Kandhamal district, being accompanied by a policeman

68-year-old John Patrick Bridge, founder of Faith Outreach children home charged with abusing a 16-year-old boy of Kandhamal district, being accompanied by a policeman (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from Odisha Government on the child care homes (CCHs) run by a Jharsuguda-based NGO Faith Outreach whose founder was recently arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor boy.

The child rights panel has asked the Chief Secretary to direct the Women and Child Development department as well as police to conduct a thorough investigation of all shelter homes, schools or any other organisations run by the NGO and its registration details by August 31.

Founder of the NGO John Patrick Bridge (68) was arrested by Jharsuguda police on August 19 for allegedly abusing a 16-year-old boy of Kandhamal district. Taking cognisance of the incident and referring to a similar incident at a shelter home in Dhenkanal district in 2018, the NCPCR observed that the repeated incidents of sexual abuse of marginalised children in care homes is a matter of grave concern.

The Commission has asked the Government to submit whether inspection committees were formed as per Section 54 of JJ Act 2015 and the latest report in respect of the homes run by the NGO, present stay arrangements of children, details of children residing at each facility and action taken against the accused along with the copy of FIRs. 

