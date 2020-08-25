Sambalpur girl is Odisha’s youngest scuba diver

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur born girl Tisya Panigrahi has brought laurels to the city by becoming the youngest scuba driver from the State.

The 10-year-old received her certification after clearing the Junior Open Water Scuba Diver’s Course, conducted by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).

Settled in Dubai, Tisya, a student of Raffles World Academy School dived into the Arabian Sea in the Gulf of Oman, on the east coast of UAE at Fujairah to acquire her prized licence.

Tisya was inspired by her father, Priyadarshee Panigrahi, who is a certified PADI open water diver. Thanking her parents for their encouragement, she said the certification is a dream come true for her.