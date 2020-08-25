Wild tusker spotted on NH-18, Baripada residents panic

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Panic gripped residents of Darogadhai and Murgabadi localities in Baripada town after a wild tusker was spotted on a stretch of NH-18 passing through these areas, on Monday morning.

On getting the information, forest officials blocked vehicular movement on the highway from Kuchei chowk to Palabani chowk for about an hour.

Locals were advised to remain indoors and refrain from teasing the animal by clicking pictures or attempting to go near it. Baripada DFO Swayam Kumar Mallick said: "The tusker has strayed into the area in search of food from neighbouring Jharkhand through Suliapada section. It moved across Darogadahi and Murgabadi Chowk, and later headed in the direction of Bangiriposi forest.

"It was last reported to be roaming in Jhinei forest, close to Deuli range.”

Forest personnel from Pithabata, Deuli and Bangiriposi range under Baripada Forest Division are keeping watch on the tusker’s movement. No untoward incident has been reported so far, the DFO said.