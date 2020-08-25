Work on RS 53,700-crore JSW steel project to begin soon in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Work on the proposed Rs 53,700-crore integrated steel project at Jatadhar in Jagatsinghpur district by Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is likely to start soon.

Jindal assured this on Monday during his discussion with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the project through video conferencing.

Chances of early commencement of work for the project have increased following successful conclusion of a public hearing in January.

The consent of local people to the 13.2 million tonne per annum steel project holds significance as South Korean steel giant Posco had abandoned its proposed Rs 52,000 crore steel project at the same site due to stiff opposition.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), which is pushing for early commencement of work at the site said the State Government has allocated land, water and power for the project. The project is being fast paced to begin at the earliest, a release issued by CMO said.

The Chief Minister stressed on maximum value addition of State resources within Odisha for job creation and revenue generation. As the Chief Minister sought to know about JSW projects in Odisha, Jindal said the JSW is fully committed to all its projects.

Jindal expressed his satisfaction on the support of the Government for its various projects.

Jindal said JSW is tying up with IIM-Sambalpur to create ‘JSW Centre for Development Studies for Odisha’.

JSW has plans to invest over `one lakh crore in Odisha in next 10 years. Besides, JSW Steel will establish a 100-bed hospital and a school at Koida in Sundargarh in PPP mode with an objective to develop mining areas for the benefits of local people.

With the full support of the Government, this development project will be established soon, he said. Posco had entered into a pact with the Government in 2005 to set up the Rs 52,000-crore steel unit, but dropped the plan after facing stiff opposition from locals for more than a decade.