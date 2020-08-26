STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha woman ends life after daughter's morphed obscene photos go viral on social media

Based on complaint lodged by the woman's family, two persons have been arrested for uploading the morphed obscene images of the deceased's daughter on social media, police said.

By PTI

JAJPUR: A 48-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Odisha's Jajpur district after morphed obscene pictures of her daughter went viral on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Banapur village in Jajpur town police station area on Monday night, a police officer said.

Based on a police complaint lodged by the woman's family, two persons have been arrested for uploading the morphed obscene images on social media, he said.

Main accused Subhankar Dalei (24), a resident of Boulanga area in Balasore district, was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl, during which he had clicked some photographs of her, the officer said.

"When the girl refused to establish a physical relationship with Dalei, he allegedly morphed her photographs and uploaded them on Facebook by creating a fake profile in her name," Jajpur town police station officer-in-charge, Manas Ranjan Chakra, said.

After the images went viral on social media, the girl came to know about it from a friend and then informed her family members, following which her mother allegedly hung herself from the ceiling of their house, he said.

The accused persons, including Jayadev Dalei who had allegedly assisted the main accused in committing the crime, have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and POCSO Act, the officer added.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Odisha Suicide Odisha Police
