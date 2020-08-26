Woman SI alleges sexual harassment by colleague in Odisha

By Express News Service

PHULBANI : A woman sub-inspector, posted in Daringabadi police station of Kandhamal district, has accused a male colleague of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.

The victim said she had met the accused, Silu Dhal, posted at Khallikote police station in Ganjam district, during training at Biju Patnaik State Police Academy in 2017. They soon entered into a relationship and as she asked Dhal to marry her, the latter refused.

She then lodged a complaint against Dhal during her posting at Sarangada police station in the district last year. But Dhal threatened her and said he would make videos and photographs of their intimate moments, shot in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Cuttack viral.

However, as the victim refused to budge, he married her in a temple at Balliguda and left for Khallikote.

When the victim went to Khallikote after two months, Silu refused to accept her over caste barrier and even tortured her. She then lodged a complaint against Dhal with Daringabadi police on August 16 and as no action was taken against him, she moved the DGP over the matter on Monday.