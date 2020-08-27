Biofloc tech to boost fish production in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has introduced a new scheme for promoting intensive aquaculture in artificial tanks at very high densities through biofloc technology in the State.

The scheme aimed at increasing fish productivity and making the State self-sufficient in fish production by providing livelihood support to unemployed youth besides, extending technical support to interested progressive farmers and entrepreneurs of the State.

Biofloc based farming is a new technology for promotion of intensive fish/shrimp production in a limited area without significantly increasing the usage of the basic natural resources of water and land.

A perswon having land holding as small as 150-200 sq metre with either municipal piped water supply or bore well water supply can start fish farming with minimal investment. Fisheries and Animal Resources department has finalised the modalities.

“The scheme will help fish farmers and young entrepreneurs in a great way. The new and emerging biofloc technology will provide an accelerated boost to the fish production and encourage small land holders to take up fish farming,” said an official. The technology will help for growing freshwater fish species such as genetically improved farmed Tilapia, Magur, Pangasius, Anabas and Common Carp.

As part of the technology, the waste organic matter in the tank like feed waste is digested using pro-biotics (helpful bacteria) and carbon source like molasses and gets converted to fish feed.

While two tonne of fish can be produced from one acre of earthen tank (4000 sq metre area) through normal pond based farming in six months, the same quantity of fish can be grown in only four small tanks of each four metre diameter and 1.2 metre depth installed in a floor area of about 100-150 sq metre by using bio-floc fish farm mechanism. Fish grows to about 200 gm within three months and 700 to 800 gm within six months.

“The unit cost for installation of a bio-floc unit of two tanks is Rs 1.5 lakh while a bio-flock unit of six tanks costs approximately `4 lakh. The State Government provides a subsidy of 40 pc to general fish farmers and 60 pc to SC and ST beneficiaries,” the official added.