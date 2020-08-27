Expedite farmers’ registration, says Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only five days left for online registration of farmers for sale of surplus paddy under MSP during 2020-21 kharif marketing season, the State Government on Wednesday directed the field officers of the Cooperation department to visit all primary societies to monitor the progress.

August 31 is the last date for registration and over 7.96 lakh farmers have enrolled under Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) for sale of surplus paddy.

Cooperation and Food Supplies Minister R P Swain reviewed the progress of farmers’ registration and Aadhaar linking of ration cards through a virtual meeting with senior officers of the two departments.

More number of farmers of Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Jajpur and Cuttack districts have registered under P-PAS as compared to last last year. The meeting revealed that 3,22,86,069 beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) have linked their ration cards with Aadhaar number out of which 88 per cent cards have been validated.

While ration for July and August month has been distributed under PDS and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, quota for the months of September and October is being lifted for distribution.