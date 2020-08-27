Four-day shutdown in Odisha's Dhenkanal as COVID-19 cases spike

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With rise in Covid-19 cases, a four-day shutdown was declared in the town till August 30. As soon as the announcement for the shutdown was made, markets witnessed a rush with people resorting to panic buying violating social distancing norms.

The prices of vegetables went up significantly as traffic on major roads of the town came to a halt. Poor enforcement and monitoring by the authorities concerned only made matters worse.

A local, Prakash Sahoo said the price of tomato went up from Rs 25 per kg to Rs 40 per kg in the afternoon on the day.

The residents of the town said the declaration of the shutdown in haste will only lead to rise in number of positive cases in the municipality areas.

However, Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said the decision was taken after assessment of the prevailing situation and in the interest of people.